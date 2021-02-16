Q4 2020 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Carolina Brandtman - Qliro AB - CEO



Hi, and welcome to the presentation of Qliro's year-end report for 2020. I'm Carolina Brandtman, the CEO of Qliro. And with me as the presenter, I have Robert Stambro, CFO. And in the room, we also have Andreas Frid, Head of Investor Relations. I will start by giving a brief introduction to Qliro before we get into the Q4 results and highlights. The next page, please.



Qliro is a tech company offering payment solutions in the Nordics, and digital banking services in Sweden. We were founded six years ago by the, at the time, largest e-commerce service in the Nordics. And back then, there was a need for a payment provider who will listen to the needs of the merchants and develop the products and services based on the needs of merchants and consumers. And with that purpose, Qliro was founded as buying merchants for merchants and that's deeply ingrained in our DNA.



We offer our payments solution and pay-after delivery or buy-now pay-later products across the Nordics and personal loans and savings in Sweden. And since day one, we've had almost 5 million