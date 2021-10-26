Q3 2021 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Carolina Brandtman - Qliro AB - CEO
And welcome to our Q3 presentation. I will start by giving an introduction on some highlights in the quarter as well as some financials, before I hand over to Robert, who will drill on the financials of the quarter.
Slide 2, please. In Q3, we continued to grow our business volumes. Both payment volumes and lending continue to grow. The growth is a consequence of the underlying growth for our previous merchant partners within e-comm as well as the result of us continuously onboarding new partners.
Growth rates for payment volumes were somewhat lower than the last quarters, as we see some effects from societies coming back to more of a normal environment post-COVID. In third quarter, there is also, in general, a lower activity versus second and especially fourth quarter when it comes to seasonality.
Our margins continues to be stable within our segments. As we discussed in Q1 and Q2 reports, the margin within payment solutions is lower than last year, but has been stable throughout 2021. We continue to improve processes and are moving forward
