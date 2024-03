Q4 2021 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonas Arlebäck - Qliro AB - Interim CEO



Welcome to the presentation of Qliro's year-end report for 2021. I'm Jonas Arlebäck, and I'm acting CEO for Qliro since February 1. With me today, I have Robert, our CFO; and Andreas, our Head of Investor Relations.



Since I started my position exactly a week ago, I haven't really had a chance to introduce myself to investors, analysts, or other external stakeholders. Therefore, I will start the presentation today by introducing myself and before we jump into the more regular quarterly presentation.



So my name is Jonas Arlebäck, and I'm very happy to have joined Qliro as acting CEO. The recruitment process for a permanent CEO is ongoing, and I will be a full-time and dedicated acting CEO until the new CEO joins the company. I've had both CEO and acting roles in the past, and I've been a Board member in a listed mid-cap company until recently. So I'm familiar with those stock exchange rules, but more about that in a second.



I know Qliro a bit from my previous roles at Lowell, where Qliro was a customer to us. My