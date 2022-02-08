Q4 2021 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonas ArlebÃ¤ck - Qliro AB - Interim CEO



Welcome to the presentation of Qliro's year-end report for 2021. I'm Jonas ArlebÃ¤ck, and I'm acting CEO for Qliro since February 1. With me today, I have Robert, our CFO; and Andreas, our Head of Investor Relations.



Since I started my position exactly a week ago, I haven't really had a chance to introduce myself to investors, analysts, or other external stakeholders. Therefore, I will start the presentation today by introducing myself and before we jump into the more regular quarterly presentation.



So my name is Jonas ArlebÃ¤ck, and I'm very happy to have joined Qliro as acting CEO. The recruitment process for a permanent CEO is ongoing, and I will be a full-time and dedicated acting CEO until the new CEO joins the company. I've had both CEO and acting roles in the past, and I've been a Board member in a listed mid-cap company until recently. So I'm familiar with those stock exchange rules, but more about that in a second.



I know Qliro a bit from my previous roles at Lowell, where Qliro was a customer to us. My