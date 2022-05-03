Q1 2022 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas ArlebÃ¤ck - Qliro AB - Acting CEO



Thank you. Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Qliro's first-quarter report for 2022. My name is Jonas ArlebÃ¤ck, and I'm the Acting CEO, Qliro. With me today, I have our CFO, Robert Stambro. Please turn to the next slide.



So this is my second quarterly report as the acting CEO of Qliro. During this quarter, it's worth noting that despite the general weaker performance for the e-commerce industry reported by TransCanada, Qliro had a strong income increase of 10% in the period.



Well, Campbell's e-commerce indicator for the first quarter showed that e-commerce sales were down 13% year to date compared with the same period last year. If you also include Swedish consumers' purchases from international e-commerce spurts, sales fell by as much as 15% according to the report. Our sales volumes in the first quarter were down only 1% compared to with the same quarter in 2021. This shows our robust position given the market's substantial decline.



Other notable performance as I sum up the quarter from a financial perspective,