Q2 2022 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas ArlebÃ¤ck - Qliro AB - Acting CEO



Welcome to the presentation of Qliro's second interim report for 2022. My name is Jonas ArlebÃ¤ck, and I'm the acting CEO of Qliro. And with me today, I have our CFO, Robert Stambro. Please turn to the next slide, and that's the slide with the bullet points to the right.



This is my third and last quarterly report as the acting CEO for Qliro. During this quarter, it's worth noting we had strong income increase of 7% despite the decline for the e-commerce sector as reported by Svensk Handel. Svensk Handel's e-commerce indicator for the first quarter, January to March, showed that e-commerce sales were down 13% year to date compared with the same period last year. The strongest revenue increase can be seen in payment solutions due to notably higher interest rates for various products in the quarter.



Another positive force for the company is the profitability program that the Board decided in June, and that has kickstarted already. It strives to make Qliro profitable for 2023 by accelerating implementation of the new strategy focusing