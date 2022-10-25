Q3 2022 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoffer Rutgersson - Qliro AB - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of Qliro's third interim report for 2022. My name is Christoffer Rutgersson, and I'm the new CEO of Qliro. And with me today, I have our CFO, Robert Stambro.



This is my first quarterly report as the CEO for Qliro, and it's with great pleasure that I have taken on the task of leading Qliro to profitability and growth. I have extensive experience from the European and global payment industry and driving growth in this area in the past. Hence, I'm confident that Qliro is well positioned for accelerated growth given our platform capabilities and our positioning with a strong merchant focus.



I believe that Qliro's capabilities in the enterprise e-commerce segment, with a strong track record of delivering flexible solutions driving conversion for merchants as well as following merchants on the international growth journey, is a great starting point for expanding the business within payments. Please turn to the next slide.



Great. So it's also with great pleasure there had a luxury to already build a new executive