Q4 2022 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoffer Rutgersson - Qliro AB - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of Qliro's year-end report for 2022. My name is Christoffer Rutgersson, and I am the CEO for Qliro. With me today, I also have our CFO, Robert Stambro.



2022 was a transformational year for Qliro marked by significant improvements in our platform capabilities, launching a new strategy focused on safe and simple e-commerce payments, with a relentless commitment to our merchant-focused approach. We also built a new team to execute on the strategy while making sure to become a profitable business in the short term.



I'm confident that our strong position in e-commerce payments with Nordic enterprise merchants, coupled with our proven track record of delivering flexible solutions that drive conversion or increased sales for merchants, and supporting our merchants' international growth journeys, has set the foundation for an exciting period of accelerated growth in our payment solution business.



We're also excited about packaging these capabilities for smaller companies, given our new expansions in a market segment of