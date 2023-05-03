Q1 2023 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoffer Rutgersson - Qliro AB - CEO



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to today's quarterly presentation from Qliro. I'm the CEO of the company, Christoffer Rutgersson. With me here today, I have here Robert Stambro, our Chief Financial Officer.



We are both happy and proud to announce second quarter with profits and results of our profitability program. Our revenues in the quarter are up 12% compared to last year, coming in at SEK117.7 million, in acquired with the e-commerce market in general.



We also saw a continued strong traction of our profitability program, which have not only improved our operational efficiency and excellence, also through digitization and automations, strengthening throughout the quarter increased both merchant experience, consumer experience, and internal efficiency. And overall, our operating costs in the quarter are decreasing 12% compared to last year, roughly SEK11 million coming in at SEK82.5 million.



We also see the positive progress in implementing of our payment strategy of our payment solution business where from a volume perspective is