Q2 2023 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the presentation of Qliro's report for the first quarter of 2023. I'm Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro. And with me today, I also have our Chief Financial Officer, Robert Stambro.
In terms of Qliro business highlights, the first quarter is our first profitable quarter since listed on the stock exchange given the positive traction in our profitability program. Our profitability measures took effect in the quarter, and hence we reached the profitability. Given that this occurred earlier than expected, we announced the trading update also in early April. Today, I can confirm the preliminary results that we presented in April.
Revenues were up 7% to SEK113.7 million in a declining e-commerce market. And as I said, the profitability measures taken during 2022 contributed with improved operational excellence, which largely reduced cost of 12% or around SEK11 million to SEK80.1 million, excluding items affecting comparability.
Top-line growth, combined with increase in cost as part of the profitability program, led to a result
