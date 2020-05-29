Rockwool International A/S ESG Investor Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ESG investor call. Today, I'm pleased to present CFO, Kim Junge Andersen; Marketing, Communication and Public Affairs, Mirella Vitale; Group Substantiality Director, Anthony Abbotts. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, the conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the presentation over to the hosts. Please begin.



Mirella A. Vitale - ROCKWOOL International A/S-SVP of Group Marketing - Communications & Public Affairs



So this is Mirella Vitale. Good morning, everybody. I'm SVP, Market Communication and Public Affairs. And as mentioned, we have Kim Junge Andersen, who is our CFO, and Anthony Abbotts, who is our Head of Group Sustainability for the ROCKWOOL Group. Thank you very much for joining us.



If we take our first slide, Slide #2. As always, just an update on the ESG calendar. So we plan our next call, 18th of September. We haven't finalized the subject matter for that call and look forward to receiving any input and suggestions from you either at the end of