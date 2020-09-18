Sep 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ROCKWOOL ESG Investor Call. Today, I am pleased to present CFO, Kim Junge Andersen; SVP, Group Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs, Mirella Vitale; Group Sustainability Director, Anthony Abbotts.
(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the presentation over to your host. Please begin.
Anthony Abbotts - ROCKWOOL International A/S-Group Sustainability Director
Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. So this will be our fifth ESG call today, so a year after our first ESG call back in September 2019.
Next slide. Today, the topic is TCFD, so our disclosures relating to climate-related issues.
Next slide. What I'll do is to walk through a little bit on what TCFD is. I'm sure many of you are aware of what it is, the governance around it, and then dig a little bit deeper into what our key material climate risks and climate opportunities are. We will talk a little bit about our taxonomy eligibility. And then
Rockwool International A/S ESG Investor Call Transcript
Sep 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...