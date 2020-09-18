Rockwool International A/S ESG Investor Call Transcript

Sep 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Anthony Abbotts - ROCKWOOL International A/S-Group Sustainability Director



Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. So this will be our fifth ESG call today, so a year after our first ESG call back in September 2019.



Next slide. Today, the topic is TCFD, so our disclosures relating to climate-related issues.



Next slide. What I'll do is to walk through a little bit on what TCFD is. I'm sure many of you are aware of what it is, the governance around it, and then dig a little bit deeper into what our key material climate risks and climate opportunities are. We will talk a little bit about our taxonomy eligibility. And then