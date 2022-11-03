Q3 2022 Rational AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefan Arnold - RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Peter Stadelmann - RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Rational is powered by and strives for customer satisfaction. This is our DNA, the financial performance for us results from this. And that is why we need to regularly do customer satisfaction surveys, and so we did it this year.



If our partner, B2B International, we generated 3,210 responses in 17 different markets. And we are very happy that after a best-in-class awesome result in 2021, we were even able to further increase our customer satisfaction measured by the so-called Net Promoter Score, NPS to 64.



Even though our business was challenging in the last year due to component shortages, extremely long delivery times and price increases, our NPS