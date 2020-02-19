Q4 2019 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, very welcome to this presentation of Raketech's year-end report for 2019. My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach, and since December, I am the CEO of Raketech. In the room with me, I also have our CFO, MÃ¥ns Svalborn. Together, we look forward to going through the Q4 numbers, but also to shed some light on Raketech and how we see things going forward. With that said, let's move on to the next slide and have a quick look at today's agenda.



We will start today's session with a quick look at the financial and operational highlights of the quarter. MÃ¥ns will then dig deeper into the financial details, after which I will conclude with an update on our strategy before finally, summarizing today's key takeaways. At the very end, we will, of course, also make room for questions. Let's move on to slides.



Looking back at 2018, the year before last, it was an amazing year. The Swedish market was about to be regulated and the operators forced to make sure they entered the new landscape with