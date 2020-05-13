Q1 2020 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and very welcome to this presentation of Raketech's Q1 report for 2020. My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach, I'm the CEO of Raketech. With me today, I have our CFO, MÃ¥ns Svalborn. And together we will walk you through the highlights for this year's first quarter.



But before we start, I want to mention that due to travel restrictions relating to the current COVID-19 situation, we are broadcasting this presentation with me sitting in our office in Malta, and MÃ¥ns in a studio in Stockholm, Sweden. We hope that the Internet and IT infrastructure allows us to do so without interruption, but please bear with us if not. With that said and fingers crossed, let's move on to the next slide, and have a quick look at today's agenda.



Slide 3, please. The first part of 2020 has been characterized by the old combination of being both a very stable and strong period at the same time as it has been volatile. The volatility is relating to factors outside of our control, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, and