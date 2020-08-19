Q2 2020 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the presentation of Raketech's report for the second quarter of 2020. Let's move to the second slide, please.



My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach, I'm the group CEO. In addition to myself, you will also today be hearing some insights coming from our CFO, MÃ¥ns Svalborn. But before we jump into the presentation, I want to quickly just comment on our new visual identity. For those who don't know, we started as a poker rakeback network, thereby the name Raketech, 10 years ago.



Since then, we've transformed into a tech-driven performance marketing partner to the iGaming industry. And as we continue to develop and advancing into new technologies, gaming verticals and geographies, it was time to also update the visuals accordingly. We wanted to create something modern and unique that symbolizes our constant strive towards finding new and more efficient ways as well as something more friendly and playful to signal that we are easy and transparent to work with.



[As I was very quick] about our brand, now over