Q3 2020 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / NTS GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding plc - CEO



Good morning and welcome. My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach. I'm the group CEO today. I'm going to walk you through the highlights from our Q3 2020 report and to present our numbers, our Group CFO, MÃ¥ns Svalborn is as always also here. With that said, let's jump straight into the agenda. Slide 3, please. The agenda hasn't changed much since last time. As before, we will start with some key highlights and then move on to the financial details.



As you might have noticed last week, we announced an acquisition targeting the US. And therefore, I will during the quarterly highlights section of today's presentation. Still a few minutes of your time, talk you through the specifics of that and once MÃ¥ns has gone through the financial details, I will summarize today's key takeaways and also very quickly, say a few words about the nearest future.



Of course, and as always, there will be room for questions at the very end, we aim for the presentation to take roughly 30 minutes. Let's get started on Slide 4, please. So this slide highlights our most important