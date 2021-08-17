Q2 2021 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Oskar Muhlbach - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Raketech's 2021 Q2 presentation. My name is Oskar Muhlbach, I'm the Group CEO. Our Group CFO, Mans Svalborn and I will today walk you through the highlights of Raketech's Q2 report. But before we do so, let's have a quick look at today's agenda and that's on slide 3.



So we'll start by going through key numbers and main events and this is during the highlights section. As you might know already, we have had some significant events with regards to M&A during the quarter and have, therefore, included a specific slide about that in this section as well. Mans will, as always, then do a deep dive into our financial details before I finally wrap things up and open up for questions.



Let's move to slide 4. So here we have the financial highlights. And as you can see, our strong momentum that was carried over from Q4 into Q1 continued also into Q2.



We managed to beat the all-time high revenue record set for Q4 of last year and our revenues amounted to EUR8.8 million for the second quarter. This is,