Q4 2021 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Operator, and good morning, and thank you all for joining Raketech's final quarterly presentation for the year of 2021. This presentation has two main sections, followed by key takeaways and as always Q&A at the very end. In the first section, we'll guide you through selected highlights from the quarter. And then in the second section we'll deep dive into the financial details.



My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach. I'm the Group CEO. And besides me, you will also today hear, as always, MÃ¥ns Svalborn, and he is our group CFO. Warm welcome, and let's get started. Slide 3, please.



On this slide, you can find some of our most important KPIs from Q4. And as you can see on your right, revenues amounted to EUR11.8 million, which once again sets a new record for the group. EBITDA, which in this quarter does not include any adjustments, increased by 50% to EUR5.4 million, which is strong, not only in absolute terms, but also with regards to margin, which amounted to 46%.



Total revenues grew 40% year over year, while organic growth amounted