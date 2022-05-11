Q1 2022 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. And good morning and welcome, everyone, to the Raketech Q1 report for the year of 2022. This presentation has two main sections, followed by key takeaways. At the end, we will, as always, make room for questions if you have any.



My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach. I'm the group CEO. And with me, as always, is also MÃ¥ns Svalborn, our group CFO. Warm welcome, everyone. Let's get started. And that's on slide 3, please.



As usual, we'll start with the financial highlights, which once again contains yet another revenue record for Raketech. As a matter of fact, this is our fifth consecutive quarter with growth and our fourth consecutive quarter in which we deliver all-time high revenues. We've had and still have solid organic growth as a base and, on top of that, also non-organic growth on strategic markets and within strategic verticals and segments, thanks to acquisitions.



Total revenues came in at EUR12.7 million, which equals an annual growth rate of 53% year over year and an organic growth -- the organic growth was