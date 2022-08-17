Q2 2022 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Raketech's Q2 report for the year of 2022. My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach, I'm the Group CEO. And with me, as always, is also MÃ¥ns Svalborn, our Group CFO. MÃ¥ns and I are going to take turns to go through the four bullets on the agenda, which you can see here on your left. Once we're done talking, we will, as always, also give you the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A session at the very end. Once again, warm welcome, everyone. Let's get started.



That is on slide 3. Starting with financial highlights for the quarter, Q2 came in at EUR11.3 million, which is about 29% more than the same period last year. As expected, this is slightly lower than the first quarter, simply because Q2 is the weakest period of the year from a seasonality perspective, and that most markets and operators have reported somewhat challenging market conditions.



Also this year, we met extraordinary comparison numbers, considering last year had both the European Championships in football as well as the COVID outbreak