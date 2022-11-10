Q3 2022 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Raketech's Q3 report for 2022. My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach; I'm the group CEO. With me, as always, is also MÃ¥ns Svalborn, our group CFO. As you can see here on your left, we have three topics on the agenda today before we open up for questions.



Once again, warm welcome, and let's get started. And that's on the next slide. And on this slide, we have, as always selected financial highlights. Starting off, however, with some high-level reflections, we noticed that activity, just as expected, picked up during the quarter and that the positive momentum from Q2 was carried over nicely. This resulted in stronger KPIs and financial metrics across the board, spanning from revenue, margin, organic growth, to profitability.



Starting off with, perhaps, the most important one of these, the blue number in the top-left box, revenues amounted to EUR13 million, which is 35% more than last year and 15% more than previous quarter. Considering the positive momentum we had coming out of Q2 and thanks to seasonality, we projected