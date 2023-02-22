Q4 2022 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Raketech's final report for the year of 2022. My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach. I'm the Group CEO, and with me is also our CFO, MÃ¥ns Svalborn. As usual, we have three topics on the agenda before we open up for questions. Once again, welcome, and let's get started.



Financially, Q4 ended on a strong note with yet another revenue record for Raketech. Revenues for the group amounted to EUR15.7 million, which is equivalent to 32.5% growth year over year.



In our industry, Q4 is typically the strongest quarter of the year as an effect of seasonality. But this year, we were also helped by strong operational performance across most assets as well as an increased interest for our products, thanks to the FIFA World Cup in November.



For the full year, we came in at EUR52.6 million with an EBITDA of EUR20 million, which is in line with our guidance. In comparison to previous year, this corresponds to an annual revenue growth of 36.7% and 23.9% EBITDA growth.



In Q4, we generated EUR6.3 million worth of