Q1 2023 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Oskar Mühlbach - Raketech Group Holding Plc - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the call. My name is Oskar Mühlbach, and I'm Raketech Group's CEO. And with me is also CFO, Måns Svalborn. We're here to present Raketech's financial results for the first quarter of 2023. And once we have done so, we're happy to answer any outstanding questions during the Q&A section at the very end. Once again, welcome.



As you can see on this slide, the first quarter of 2023 has us off to a good start, with total revenues amounting to EUR15.8 million, corresponding to close to 25% growth, which also worth highlighting is all organic. Taking into consideration that Q1 typically is low season for us, we're very pleased with this number.



And as a consequence of the strong revenue number, we also managed to deliver solid EBITDA, both in terms of absolute terms, as well as margin, EUR6.1 million and 39%, respectively. The perhaps somewhat stronger margin than expected relates to benefits of scale materializing with increased volumes, but also thanks to a favorable market and product mix.