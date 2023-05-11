Q1 2023 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding Plc - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the call. My name is Oskar MÃ¼hlbach, and I'm Raketech Group's CEO. And with me is also CFO, MÃ¥ns Svalborn. We're here to present Raketech's financial results for the first quarter of 2023. And once we have done so, we're happy to answer any outstanding questions during the Q&A section at the very end. Once again, welcome.



As you can see on this slide, the first quarter of 2023 has us off to a good start, with total revenues amounting to EUR15.8 million, corresponding to close to 25% growth, which also worth highlighting is all organic. Taking into consideration that Q1 typically is low season for us, we're very pleased with this number.



And as a consequence of the strong revenue number, we also managed to deliver solid EBITDA, both in terms of absolute terms, as well as margin, EUR6.1 million and 39%, respectively. The perhaps somewhat stronger margin than expected relates to benefits of scale materializing with increased volumes, but also thanks to a favorable market and product mix.