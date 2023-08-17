Q2 2023 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Oskar MÃ¼hlbach - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Raketech report presentation. MÃ¥ns and I are here to present our Q2 numbers for the year of 2023, followed by Q&A. Once again, welcome and let's start.



And as always, let's begin with the financial details and highlights. I mean, a high-level revenues and EBITDA came in line with our previously communicated trading updates. And with revenues totaling EUR17.6 million, this means Q2 marked yet another all-time high for the group, beating the previous record set in Q1.



Compared to last year, this corresponds to an organic growth of 56%. And just like in Q1, the higher-than-expected revenue levels can primarily be attributed to paid sub-affiliation, which we called network, but also, to continue solid performance from most other parts, with Casumba standing out positively once again.



Our margin came in at 31.1%, which is slightly lower than previous year, but a natural consequence of the sub-affiliation network, which in itself is lower in margin, making up a larger portion of total than before.