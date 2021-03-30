Full Year 2020 Raspadskaya PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome at the conference call to discuss the 2020 financial results of Raspadskaya. For your information, this call will be recorded.



Now handing over to Irina Bakhturina.



Irina Bakhturina - EVRAZ plc - Director of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Once again, I'm happy to welcome you at this call today. So today, we are discussing the financial performance of PJC Raspadskaya for 2020.



I would like to briefly introduce the colleagues on today's call. We have Hugh Stoyell, Chairman of the Board of Directors and an independent Director; Olga Pokrovskaya, a member of the Board of Directors and also an independent Director; Andrey Davydov, the CEO of Raspadskaya coal company; Evgeny Terekhov, the CCO of the Raspadskaya coal company; Elena Kozhevnikova, Deputy CEO at EVRAZ; and myself. I'm Irina Bakhturina, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at EVRAZ.



So first, we will have a presentation, prepared remarks, and then there will be a Q&A session. You will be able to ask your questions. Please listen to the