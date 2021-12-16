EVRAZ PLC & Raspadskaya PAO Potential Demerger Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much, Emma, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today. This call is dedicated to the demerger of EVRAZ's met coal business.



We have uploaded the presentation for this call to our website. You can view it by using the website link or the webcast link, which are both available in the press release. The presentation today will be split into 3 parts. The first part, strategic rationale, will be delivered by EVRAZ's Senior Independent Director, sir Michael Peat. Then Alexander Kuznetsov, EVRAZ's Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Performance Management, will talk about financial impact and process consideration. And the final part on Raspadskaya value proposition will be delivered by Alexander Frolov, EVRAZ's Non-Executive Director and