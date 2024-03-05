Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
(Operator Instructions)
With that, I will now turn the call over to Ken Mills, CEO of REGENXBIO.
Ken Mills - REGENXBIO Inc. - President & CEO
Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us today. Today, we're excited to share new positive efficacy data from the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne. Since our last update on February 7, we continue to be very encouraged by the data we have observed in this trial. (Event Instructions) Turning to the second slide of this presentation, you will see that today's event will include forward-looking statements and here is our forward-looking statement's disclosure. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded and webcast.
Okay. Let's move to slide 3 and here's our agenda. I will give an overview of today's positive updates. Then Dr. Steve Pakola, our Chief Medical Officer, will review the data from the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial. Importantly, we're pleased to have Dr. Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, principle trial investigator on today's call and to engage in a
Regenxbio Inc To Discuss Interim Clinical Data Transcript
Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
