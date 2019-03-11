Mar 11, 2019 / 06:20PM GMT

Bryan D. Kraft - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. I think we're live now.



Okay. So thanks, everyone, for joining us today. Really pleased to introduce Jim Meyer, who's the CEO of SiriusXM. Jim, thank you for joining us.



James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Bryan.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Senior AnalystSo why don't we jump into it. I guess, start with the core business, top of the funnel, new vehicle sales. Obviously, you can't control SAAR, but it does impact subscriber growth at some level. So how are you thinking about the outlook for car sales in 2019? Do you have any concerns over the macroeconomic environment? Any potential tariffs pressuring unit sales? Those kinds of concerns.- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & DirectorWell, we had planned our business in '19, I think, for a slightly lower SAAR. I