Q2 2019 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Hooper Stevens - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - VP of IR & Finance



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SiriusXM's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today, Jim Meyer, our Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by David Frear, our Senior Executive Vice President and CFO.



At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, management will be glad to take your questions. Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer; and Jennifer Witz, our President of Sales, Marketing and Operations, will also be available for the Q&A portion of the call.



First, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call might be forward-looking statements as the term is defined in the Private Securities