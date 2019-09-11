Sep 11, 2019 / 06:15PM GMT
Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
Everyone, take their seats. We'll get started with Sirius. Welcome back, Jim. So excited to have you here.
James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director
Over here.
Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
There we go. Thank you. So we're thrilled to have Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM, here with us today. Thank you so much for joining.
Questions and Answers:Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
Jim, earlier this year, you stated your business is a net add business. In your view, how much runway remains for Sirius' subscriber growth?
James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director
Oh, I don't think we're anywhere near the end of our subscriber growth. And as you know, we've -- our guidance