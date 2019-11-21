Nov 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
(technical difficulty)
the date of this presentation. And we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
At today's meeting, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this presentation for definitions and applicable GAAP reconciliations. The appendix will be available on our website throughout this meeting.
Courtnee Alice Chun - Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. - Chief Portfolio Officer & SVP of IR
Good morning. Thank you for coming today. It seems like we've got a record turnout. So this will be the schedule for the day, and just want to go through a couple of things first. We have a hashtag. So tag us, this is not just for [FOMO]. There is a Wi-Fi network, take a picture, share the password with your friends,
Liberty Media Corp Annual Investor Meetings Transcript
Nov 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...