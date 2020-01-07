Jan 07, 2020 / 04:45PM GMT

Jason B Bazinet - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD and U.S. Cable & Satellite Analyst



Good morning.



David J. Frear - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



Good morning. Thank you, Jason.



Jason B Bazinet - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD and U.S. Cable & Satellite Analyst



Yes. Thank you for coming back. So as usual, you guys put out some numbers this morning. So maybe before we get started, you might want to just provide a little bit of context about what you said and what you think it means.



David J. Frear - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



Sure. So with -- we're -- we finished with just about 30 million self-pay subscribers a year. So $1,063,000. That's our -- I think our 10th year of net adds above $1 million. It's a strong year. The auto sales came in pretty good. I know that when you look at the article this morning, they talk about forward sales being a little soft, but they're still at extraordinarily high levels. So clocking