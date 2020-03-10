Mar 10, 2020 / 03:05PM GMT

Bryan D. Kraft - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is Bryan Kraft. I'm the media, telecom, cable analyst at Deutsche Bank. And I'm here with Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM; and Hooper Stevens, Head of Investor Relations at SiriusXM. Thanks for joining us this morning.



Jim, maybe just to start off, how are you feeling about the business now that 2020 is well underway? What are some of the more important areas that you're focused on as a management team this year?



James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



So Bryan, I know you miss me down in Florida. I miss being down there for our annual conference as well. I love that location. But let's jump right into it. I think, first and foremost, we're still very -- feel very good about the year. Things have started -- obviously, with the backdrop of the coronavirus, which is uncharted waters for everyone, but things have started out well for us. We continue to be confident in the kind of -- in the direction we've given. And I'll point out