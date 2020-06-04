Sirius XM Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 04, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Sirius XM Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Donnelly. Please go ahead.



Patrick L. Donnelly - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Jason, thank you. Good morning. I'm Patrick Donnelly, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Sirius XM. Welcome to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As a result of the COVID pandemic conducting this entire meeting virtually. This virtual meeting format is new to many of us. So let me take a few moments to run through some of the basics about this meeting. That basic information is also contained in the proxy statement for this meeting.



Now on your screen now to the right is the agenda for this meeting. After we go through the basics for the meeting, we will proceed according to this agenda to the business of the meeting. Now this virtual meeting has been designed to provide the same rights and advantages as a physical meeting. Stockholders will be able to vote and