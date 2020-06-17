Jun 17, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Brian Wayne Russo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. I'm Brian Russo with Credit Suisse's media and telecom research team, and we're thrilled to have with us Jim Meyer, the CEO of SiriusXM. Jim, thank you for joining us virtually today.



James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, Brian. Great to be here.



Questions and Answers: