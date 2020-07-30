Q2 2020 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Sirius XM's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. A question-and-answer session will be conducted following the presentation. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Hooper Stevens, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance. Mr. Stevens, please go ahead.
Hooper Stevens - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - VP of IR & Finance
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sirius XM's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today, Jim Meyer, our Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by David Frear, our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, management will be glad to take your questions.
Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer, will be available, as will Jennifer Witz, our President of Sales, Marketing and Operations. Jennifer and Scott will be available for the Q&A portion of the call.
First, I would like to remind
