Sep 09, 2020 / 03:40PM GMT

Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Good morning. So I could not be happier to welcome Jim Meyer, CEO of Sirius XM on a good news day. You really have great news this morning. So let's start with that.



James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchBut you increased guidance for self-pay net adds from approximately $500,000 to approximately $700,000. Could you jump to the main drivers for the better subscriber forecast? Is churn trending better than expected? Conversion rates better? Where is it coming from?- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director<