Sep 09, 2020 / 03:40PM GMT
Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
Good morning. So I could not be happier to welcome Jim Meyer, CEO of Sirius XM on a good news day. You really have great news this morning. So let's start with that.
James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director
By the way, it's great to be here, Jessica. Thank you.
Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
I can't say how we truly appreciate having you.
Questions and Answers:Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
But you increased guidance for self-pay net adds from approximately $500,000 to approximately $700,000. Could you jump to the main drivers for the better subscriber forecast? Is churn trending better than expected? Conversion rates better? Where is it coming from?
James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director<