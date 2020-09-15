Sep 15, 2020 / 12:50PM GMT

Stephen Neild Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



I have thought about retirement. I'll be 66 years old in a couple of weeks, and don't believe in mandatory retirement. But I do believe when the day comes, you're not ready to give 250%, you really should let somebody else move forward. I love this company. I love the people at this company. But I just want to slow down a little bit. And I've been talking with Greg, our Chairman, Greg Maffei, our Chairman about that for a while.



Obviously, when the pandemic hit and then also, of course, the issues we've dealt with culturally with social injustice are front and center for us. Stability was most important. I think we've done, as a company, a really good job maneuvering through that. I think we've never been in a stronger position. And so I've gone to the Board and to Greg and said, "I think this is a good time for me to step down."



The Board ran a rigorous process because I gave them