Q3 2020 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sirius XM's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today, Jim Meyer, our Chief Executive Officer will be joined by Jennifer Witz, our President, Sales, Marketing and Operations; and our incoming Chief Executive Officer.



At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, management will be glad to take your questions. Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer, will also be available for the Q&A portion of the call.



First, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call might be forward-looking