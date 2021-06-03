Sirius XM Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Patrick L. Donnelly - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning. I'm Patrick Donnelly, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of SiriusXM. Welcome to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As a result of the continuing effects of the COVID pandemic, we are conducting this entire meeting virtually. This virtual meeting format is new to many of us, so let me take a few moments to run through some of the basics about this meeting. This basic information is also contained in the proxy statement for this meeting.



On your screen now is the agenda for this meeting. After we go through the basics for the meeting, we will proceed according to the agenda to the business of the meeting. This virtual meeting has been designed to provide the same rights and advantages as a physical meeting. Stockholders will be able to vote and present questions during this meeting through this site. (Operator Instructions) If you do not have your 16-digit control number and you've joined this meeting as a guest, then you will not be able to vote, ask