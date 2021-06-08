Jun 08, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT

Vijay A. Jayant - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Media, Entertainment, Cable, Satellite & Telecommunication



Good morning. I'm Vijay Jayant, the media communications analyst at Evercore ISI. Thanks for joining us for a session with Sean Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer of SiriusXM Radio. I have my colleague, James, who will tag team with me on some questions. With that, Sean, welcome. Thanks for doing it with us, which is really our inaugural TMT conference, hopefully, live one day and in person.



So I thought I would start out with a broader question. You've been the CFO for a little over 6 months, which makes you a grizzled veteran, I guess. What's been your biggest surprise, both positive and negative? What's your expectation going in?



Sean S. Sullivan - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. No, first of all, thanks for having me. Good morning, everybody. I appreciate it. So grizzled veteran, 6 months, 7 months into the job. So I guess, onboarding to a company of 5,000 employees