Q4 2021 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SiriusXM's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we will have prepared remarks from Jennifer Witz, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Sullivan, our Chief Financial Officer. Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer, will join Jennifer and Sean to take your questions.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call might be forward-looking statements as the term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These and all forward-looking statements are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations