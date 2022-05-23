May 23, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Sebastiano Carmine Petti - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Sebastiano Petti. I cover the Media and Communication Services space at JPMorgan. I want to introduce Sean Sullivan, CFO of Sirius XM. As many of you know, Sean became CFO of Sirius XM in October 2020. Sean, thanks for joining us today.



Sean S. Sullivan - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystSo the new management team at Sirius has been in place since January 21, when Jennifer took over as CEO following your appointment in late 2020. What have been the team's priority since that time? And as you look out over the next 12 to 24 months, what are you most excited about?- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Executive VP & CFOYes. So it's hard to believe it's been 20 months or so. But I guess what I'm