Sep 07, 2022 / 08:10PM GMT

We have Jennifer Witz, CEO of Sirius XM, with us for the first time.



Thank you, Jessica.



So very excited to have you here.



Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchSo Jennifer, you remain focused on driving 3 pillars of growth for Sirius, continuing Sirius's strong in-vehicle presence, increasing usage and subscriptions outside of the vehicle and driving growth through your extensive advertising platform. What do you consider the biggest driver of growth over the next, say, 3 to 5 years?