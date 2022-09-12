Sep 12, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Stephen Neild Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



We have Sean Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer of Sirius XM. Sean, thanks for being with us today.



Sean S. Sullivan - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Stephen. Good to be in person.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystGreat. So I want to start off high level, Sirius XM has been a leader in streaming audio, (inaudible) [digital] radio and podcasting. With that said, the audio market has become very competitive over the last number of years, in fact on the [car] side. Maybe against that backdrop, what are Sirius XM's top priorities for maintaining that competitive edge, continuing to grow the business long term?- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Executive VP & CFOSure. So the key pillars that we've had, I guess, are pretty well articulated in the backdrop of the