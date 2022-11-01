Q3 2022 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Hooper Stevens - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - VP of IR & Finance



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SiriusXM's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we will have prepared remarks from Jennifer Witz, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Sullivan, our Chief Financial Officer. Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer, will join Jennifer and Sean to take your questions.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call might be forward-looking statements as the term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These and all forward-looking statements are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations and necessarily depend upon assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information about those risks and uncertainties, please view SiriusXM's SEC filings and today's earnings release. We advise listeners to not rely unduly on forward-looking