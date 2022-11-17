Nov 17, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Jennifer C. Witz - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director
Well, if there are any of you out there who aren't yet subscribers, hopefully, you'll take another look after seeing that video, pure joy. And we actually had an unintentional 3 months free at the end of that. I don't know if you caught that. I'm really excited to be here with you all today to share a bit with what we've accomplished since I last stood up on this stage a year ago and to give you a first look at where we're headed.
See you all can read that in your spare time. Okay. Just over 20 years ago, Sirius XM defied the odds with the introduction of subscription-based premium radio. And many of probably you thought that we'd never get people to pay for radio, something that was generally available for free. But we've proved the naysayers wrong.
And here we sit in 2022, the largest audio company in North America. And we are focused on our vision to shape the future of audio, where everyone is effortlessly connected to the voices, stories and music they love. And we're making great strides.
With 150 million
Sirius XM Holdings Inc At the 2022 Liberty Media Investor Day Transcript
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...