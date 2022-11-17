Nov 17, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Jennifer C. Witz - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Well, if there are any of you out there who aren't yet subscribers, hopefully, you'll take another look after seeing that video, pure joy. And we actually had an unintentional 3 months free at the end of that. I don't know if you caught that. I'm really excited to be here with you all today to share a bit with what we've accomplished since I last stood up on this stage a year ago and to give you a first look at where we're headed.



See you all can read that in your spare time. Okay. Just over 20 years ago, Sirius XM defied the odds with the introduction of subscription-based premium radio. And many of probably you thought that we'd never get people to pay for radio, something that was generally available for free. But we've proved the naysayers wrong.



And here we sit in 2022, the largest audio company in North America. And we are focused on our vision to shape the future of audio, where everyone is effortlessly connected to the voices, stories and music they love. And we're making great strides.



With 150 million