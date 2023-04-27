Q1 2023 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to SiriusXM's First Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Hooper Stevens, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance. Mr. Stevens, you may now begin.



Hooper Stevens - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - SVP & Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SiriusXM's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we'll have prepared remarks from Jennifer Witz, our Chief Executive Officer; Sean Sullivan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Barry, who will assume the position of CFO tomorrow. Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer, will join Jennifer, Sean and Tom to take your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call might be forward-looking statements as the term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These and all