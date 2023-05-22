May 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Sebastiano Carmine Petti - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning. I'm Sebastiano Petti. I cover the media and communications space at JPMorgan. I want to introduce Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM. Jennifer became CEO of SiriusXM in January '21, has been with SiriusXM since 2002. Thanks for joining us today.



Jennifer C. Witz - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Great to be here. Can you hear me okay?



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystGreat. And so just starting at high level, 2023 is an investment year at Sirius as you look to update and reposition the product suite, while also managing through lingering macro headwinds. So could you maybe just zoom out and update us on how you're setting the company up for long-term growth as you work through these headwinds? And what are some of the levers that will return SIRI to growth?- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. -