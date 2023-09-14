Sep 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich Cohen - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



It's a pleasure to welcome Jennifer Witz back, CEO of Sirius. So welcome. Great to see you in person.



Jennifer C. Witz - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Always nice to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchThank you. So Jennifer, you remain focused on driving 3 pillars of growth for Sirius. First, continuing Sirius' strong in-vehicle presence; second, increasing usage and subscriptions outside of the vehicle and finally, driving growth through your extensive advertising platform. What do you consider the biggest growth driver over the next, let's say, 3 to 5 years?- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & DirectorI really believe we have opportunities in all 3 of these areas. So like you said, our in-car subscription business, our streaming business, both in- and